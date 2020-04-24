Home » Education News » Interested in a college…

Interested in a college campus tour? No road trip required

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

April 24, 2020, 8:27 PM

Students having to make road trips to explore colleges they may want to attend is a thing of the past. All you need now, in many cases, is an internet connection.

“Welcome to the University of Maryland,” the virtual tour guide states from the university’s website, before making helpful suggestions. “To start walking along the tour route click the forward seen arrow.”

Lots of colleges offer virtual tours — such as Howard University.

“Welcome to Carnegie Hall and the Center for Academic Excellence,” the virtual guide tells people who were inspired to click on the building’s icon.

“You guys won’t be able to come physically visit based on circumstances,” Hokie Ambassador Tim Burnette tells viewers, but he’s happy to show you around Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg virtually.

“Right behind me, attached to me is a 360-degree GoPro camera, so that is how we will get some of these shots; and you can see the things that I’m looking at as I walk around campus and I describe them to you,” Burnette informs viewers.

You can get the guided tour with Burnette by scrolling down the page online.

In Virginia Tech’s self-guided virtual tour, there is a bird’s-eye view of the entire campus with the Blue Ridge Mountains pictured in the distance. You can click on icons that spin over individual buildings to zoom in for closer views, and go inside where you can use your mouse or finger to navigate through various rooms and adjust the 360-degree view.

Virtual offerings also include informative videos with admissions officials and deans of specific colleges, such as Laura Belmonte, dean of Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

“We are excited to have you join us and be part of the exciting things happening in our college,” Belmonte declares with a smile.

