Jose Andres’ The Bazaar opens in DC’s new Waldorf Astoria

Jose Andres officially opened his newest restaurant in D.C. on Wednesday: The Bazaar, located inside the Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue, which recently reopened as a Waldorf Astoria.

Andres’ first The Bazaar restaurant opened in Beverly Hills in 2008. There is another in Miami’s South Beach, and one coming soon to New York City. Andres also runs a beef-centric version called Bazaar Meat, with locations in Las Vegas and Chicago, and another opening in Los Angeles later this year.

The D.C. version spans two levels; a lower level where breakfast and lunch will be served, and dinner served on the hotel lobby’s upper mezzanine level.

Some menu items have local themes, like the Beef Checks Eisenhower Stew, a tribute to President Eisenhower’s favorite dish while in office. Other menu items include Crab Louie Cone, Philly Cheesesteak Air Bread and Norwegian Lobster Newburg.

The full dinner menu is available online.

The kitchen will source locally, including Maryland blue crabs, Rappahannock oysters and seafood from the Chesapeake Bay.

Andres has said he dreamed of opening a restaurant in the historic building since first arriving in D.C. in 1993.

“I am thrilled to introduce The Bazaar in the Old Post Office. This debut has been a long time in the making and marks a tremendous celebratory moment for the great city of Washington, my team, and me personally,” Andrews said. “This beautiful, historic building that has always held a special place for me is an American dream come true.”

Andres was originally set to open a Spanish restaurant in the Old Post Office Pavilion in 2016 when it was converted to the Trump International Hotel, but canceled those plans after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made a series of what he felt were offensive comments about immigrants.

The Trump Organization sued Andres’ for $10 million. The suit was settled out of court in 2017.