RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
Home » Business & Finance » What a night at…

What a night at DC’s new Waldorf Astoria will set you back

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 3, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Waldorf Astoria in D.C. is definitely for well-heeled travelers. (Courtesy Hilton Hotels)

The former Trump Hotel at the historic Old Post Office Pavilion in D.C. has already reopened as the Waldorf Astoria, barely three weeks after the Trump signs came down. The hotel is definitely for well-heeled travelers.

According to the hotel’s booking website, a deluxe king bed guest room for a one-night stay this weekend starts at $1,231, though Hilton Honors members get a $56 discount. A junior suite is $1,950 a night.

Valet parking is $60.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide now manages the hotel as part of its Waldorf Astoria portfolio. The property’s GSA lease was purchased from the Trump Organization by Miami investment group CGI Merchant Group LLC, a deal that closed May 12 for $375 million. The Washington Business Journal notes that was a record price for a hotel sale in the District, at $1.43 million per room.

Trump won the rights to buy the lease and redevelop the historic property as a hotel in 2012.

The hotel’s restaurant is still Sushi Nakazawa, an upscale sushi restaurant with a one-star Michelin rating.

The bar has been renamed Peacock Alley, as are lounges named at other Waldorf Astoria properties. It serves the hotel’s signature Peacock Egg Cocktail, a balloon frozen in the shape of an egg that is filled with lemonade, blue Curacao and gin.

The 263-room hotel has 40,000 square feet of event space and 17 meeting rooms. The former Ivanka Trump Spa is now named the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up