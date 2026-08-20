Metro and IndyCar team up for a busy weekend of Freedom 250 Grand Prix events

The IndyCar, described as a work car that will not run in any of the races scheduled over the weekend, was fastened aboard a flat-bed train car and pulled along the yellow line.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Metro and IndyCar team up for a busy weekend of Grand Prix events

No, you weren’t hallucinating Thursday morning — that was an IndyCar being pulled along the Metro tracks through a portion of D.C.

It was part of a promotion between the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to remind people that the best way to navigate the expected huge crowds this weekend is to take Metro.

“Even IndyCar knows the fastest way to get around is actually on Metro,” said Randy Clarke, the transit agency’s general manager and CEO. “We’re really excited about this, and this car was a really kind of fun way to show a different way that people can see the Metro system, and we’re having a little fun.”

The IndyCar, described as a work car that will not run in any of the races scheduled over the weekend, was fastened aboard a flat-bed train car and pulled along the yellow line, beginning at the King Street station up to the Mount Vernon station then back south to the L’Enfant Plaza station. Metro riders gawked at the multicolored, low-profile racecar as the train paused at L’Enfant for a photo op.

“Metro’s job is to move a lot of people to all of our big events,” Clarke said, highlighting heavily attended events already this week, including soccer games at Audi Field and a concert at Nationals Park.

“Driving is going to be especially challenging now for the next three of four days,” Clarke said. “We’re there. Check wmata.com. We’re providing a ton of frequency. We’re a reliable way to get around. Just use Metro.”

The Freedom 250 racetrack is accessible from several stations, including L’Enfant Plaza, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Gallery Place, Archives, Metro Center, Judiciary Square and Gallery Place.

But spectators can only enter the viewing area through certain security checkpoints, which should be listed on their ticket, Stars or Stripes. Clarke said Metro employees will be able to direct racegoers to the station closest to their assigned checkpoint.

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