IndyCar driver Christian Rasmussen excited for ‘special’ Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

Christian Rasmussen, who drives for Ed Carpenter Racing, told WTOP the D.C. race is a good place for IndyCar to showcase what its drivers are all about.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. IndyCar driver excited for ‘special’ Freedom 250 Grand Prix in DC

Of all the festivities coming this summer to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, one will test the country’s love for racing and its need for speed.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will bring IndyCar racing to the National Mall from August 22 to 23.

The almost 2-mile street course will feature the series’ best drivers racing along Pennsylvania, Constitution and Independence avenues.

Christian Rasmussen, who drives the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing, told WTOP the D.C. race is a good place for IndyCar to showcase to the country what its drivers are all about.

“I think IndyCar is the best racing product in the world right now,” he said. “Even playing field. There are multiple drivers each weekend that can go out and win the race. The field is as deep as it’s ever been, so the level is super high, and it’s very exciting time for IndyCar.”

Rasmussen, 25, entered the 2026 season looking to win his second career IndyCar race after claiming victory at the Milwaukee Mile in 2025. Originally from Copenhagen, Denmark, Rasmussen completed the 2025 season with seven top 10 finishes and finished in sixth place in the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

After learning of the Freedom 250 race, Rasmussen said it makes sense for IndyCar to explore a market like the D.C. region.

“We don’t really have anything in this part of the country,” he said. “I’m excited to race here, and racing around the National Mall and around all the big historic landmarks.”

Racing on street courses is something drivers in the series have grown used to as IndyCar race on a variety of tracks. Drivers will have to adapt to tight city streets and temporary barriers.

Rasmussen added that since streets are for everyday use, drivers will need to manage bumps and potholes as well.

Rasmussen said the drivers’ versatility to drive on multiple course types in a season makes IndyCar more competitive than other racing series in the world. Those interested in the series will see cars driving at least 160 mph during D.C.’s grand prix, he said.

“I don’t know what the speed limit is, 30-35 normally?” Rasmussen said jokingly. “We’ll be going quite a bit quicker.”

The two-day event will offer free general admission tickets, with fans being able to watch the race on limited grandstands and on screens along the National Mall. There will also be a free fan activation area between 12th and 7th streets. Those interested are asked to sign up for alerts on the Freedom 250 GP website.

Rasmussen advises anyone interested should sign up for tickets as soon as they are released, calling the race a “special.” While he wants all attendees to hear the cars race, Rasmussen said it might be a good idea to bring earplugs.

Rasmussen has 11 races ahead of the grand prix; he’s focused on his upcoming race in Long Beach, California, on April 19. However, he said it will be special to race in front of the Capitol and the Washington Monument, calling it “good scenery” for IndyCar.

It would be an even better view for Rasmussen, if he were to win the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

“That’s that would be huge,” Rasmussen said. “And then doing it on the 250th anniversary would be even extra special.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.