DC police investigate after 2-month-old baby girl dies from ‘blunt force trauma’

The death of a 2-month-old girl has been ruled a homicide after she was found with blunt force injuries in a Southeast D.C. apartment.
D.C. police arrived at an apartment on the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Inside, they found 2-month-old Khamyah Honesty unresponsive and suffering from blunt force injuries, a D.C. police news release said. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
On Tuesday, the medical examiner determined Khamyah died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.
Police said detectives determined the case had “domestic overtones,” but did not provide information on a suspect.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating the case with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
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