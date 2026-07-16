What do you think about building a Triumphal Arch in DC? NPS wants to hear

Comments can be made on the Park Service's website now through July 30.

The National Park Service has assessed the potential impacts of building a Triumphal Arch and it’s asking for your thoughts on the idea.

The park service wrote a report on the possible effects of the proposed Triumphal Arch, which would be built within Memorial Circle, between the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and the Memorial Bridge.

Comments can be made on the Park Service’s website now through July 30.

In its report, the park service looked into possible impacts of other changes in the area that would come alongside the arch, including plaza development, landscape changes, utilities, circulation modifications and construction staging.

Some those impacts would include lane closures during the construction of the arch and the installation of new traffic signals.

It’s the second time the park service has invited the public to comment on its report. An earlier public comment period was open last month.

President Donald Trump has pushed for a 250-foot Triumphal Arch to be built in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. But the idea has drawn criticism from some members of the public and preservationists.

Despite that pushback, the National Capital Planning Commission voted to approve preliminary site and building plans for arch last week, The Associated Press reports.

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