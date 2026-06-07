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NPS wants public comments on Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

June 7, 2026, 3:35 PM

The National Park Service is calling on the public to provide their input on the potential effects of a 250-foot arch being proposed by President Donald Trump.

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The Triumphal Arch would be built at Memorial Circle between the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and the Memorial Bridge.

Esthetics or interest aside, the build comes with a raft of construction concerns, which include:

  • Construction impacts to both traffic flows and pedestrian access
  • Plaza development
  • Landscape changes
  • Utilities
  • Construction staging

Authorities are requesting public comments as part of the agency’s responsibility under the National Historic Preservation Act, since the arch would become part of the Memorial Avenue corridor, the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall areas.

Comments can either be filed online or by emailing ncr_planning@nap.gov. Residents have until June 15 to submit their input for the department’s Assessment of Effects Report.

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Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter at WGRZ-TV.

skozel@wtop.com

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