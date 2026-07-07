The ‘doormat wife’ who took down a presidency

"Becoming Katharine Graham" remembers the Washington Post publisher who backed the reporting that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘Becoming Katharine Graham’ traces 50 years of change in American journalism

The documentary “ Becoming Katharine Graham ,” now part of WETA’s District Docs collection and streaming on WETA+, looks at how much American journalism has changed over the last 50 years.

In 2026, the media landscape is shaped by litigation, political pressure and newsroom instability — including layoffs at the Washington Post.

“Becoming Katharine Graham” goes back to a very different era, when one of the strongest stands in American journalism came from a self-described “doormat wife, working woman.”

Graham never planned to run the Washington Post. Her father gave two-thirds of the paper to her husband, saying no man should work for his wife.

During a conversation with WTOP, filmmakers Teddy Kunhardt and George Kunhardt described how Graham stepped into her father’s paper and grew into the publisher who reshaped American journalism.

“Her husband, Phil, committed suicide, and in that moment, 99% of people would have stepped back,” George told WTOP. “They would have taken care of their children, lived a quiet life, and let someone else run the paper. But she did not. She stepped forward.”

After Phil Graham’s death, Katharine became the accidental publisher who backed Ben Bradlee, Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein and the rest of the newsroom as they pursued the reporting that ultimately brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Teddy said the documentary shows how often Nixon mentioned her by name on the White House tapes — and how directly he went after her as the Post pushed forward on Watergate.

One discovery shaped the entire film. The filmmakers found Katharine’s audiobook recording of “Personal History,” her Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir. Her voice became the backbone of the documentary. Her reflections guide the story, creating the sense that she is speaking directly to viewers and sharing her life as she would to a friend.

The film also explores Graham’s unlikely friendship with Warren Buffett. The filmmakers describe Buffett as one of her closest advisers, someone who taught her “the business chops” and helped her build confidence after she took on the role of publisher.

Buffett reached out to the Kunhardt brothers, who also made “Becoming Warren Buffett,” after seeing their HBO film on Ben Bradlee.

Buffett told them they had “short shifted” Katharine and that she was the real reason the Washington Post did everything it did, George Kunhardt said. Buffett sent the brothers a copy of “Personal History,” and that set the project in motion.

Katharine may have looked at Buffett as a mentor, but in the documentary, Buffett said he looks at Katharine as his hero.

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