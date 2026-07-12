Teen dead in shooting in Northeast DC

Just before 8:25 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for the report of a shooting.

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday and police are looking for a suspect.

Just before 8:25 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a “juvenile male wearing a black shirt and black pants.”

He was last seen on a black bike in the area of 16th Street and Rosedale, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

See a map of the location of the shooting below:

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