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Teen dead in shooting in Northeast DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 12, 2026, 1:23 PM

A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday and police are looking for a suspect.

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Just before 8:25 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a “juvenile male wearing a black shirt and black pants.”

He was last seen on a black bike in the area of 16th Street and Rosedale, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

See a map of the location of the shooting below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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