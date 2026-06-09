Bowie teen remembered as ‘a light’ after deadly shooting in DC apartment; gun owner charged

A 15-year-old girl from Bowie, Maryland, who was shot and killed over the weekend is being remembered by loved ones as a joyful teen with big dreams.

A 15-year-old girl from Bowie, Maryland, who was shot and killed over the weekend is being remembered by loved ones as a joyful teen with big dreams.

Journee Long died Saturday after what D.C. police said was an accidental shooting while she was visiting her best friend.

Investigators said the two teens were alone in the friend’s godfather’s apartment when they found a illegal, unsecured gun.

As the friend handled the weapon, it went off, hitting Long, according to the charging document, “she placed the gun back in the dresser drawer in the bedroom.” Police have charged the gun’s owner, 33-year-old J’Von Green, of Barnaby Street SE, with having an unregistered firearm, possessing a gun with a removed serial number and failing to properly secure the weapon. Green made his initial court appearance Monday and is being held without bond until a preliminary hearing Thursday. The case remains under investigation, but police have described the shooting as a tragic accident — one that underscores the dangers of unsecured firearms in homes. ‘All I have is memories’: Family mourns “She had her whole life ahead of her,” Journee’s sister told NBC Washington. “She had dreams and aspirations just like everybody else. She had things that she wanted to do, and she’ll never get to do it.” She said her sister was a typical teenager. “She liked makeup and getting her nails done. She wanted her hair done every week,” the sister said. “She wanted to go to the pool to have fun with her friends. She wasn’t into any violent behavior.” She added that Long’s outgoing personality left an impression on everyone she met. “She was a joy to everybody. Everybody knew her, knew her as a light,” her sister said. Journee’s mother was heartbroken. “Say her name,” Journee’s mother told NBC Washington. “You’re going to remember her, because that’s all I have is memories.”

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