Road closures from Moore Equity in Mental Health 5K hits DC Saturday

The Moore Equity in Mental Health 5K takes place in D.C. on Saturday, leading to road closures and parking restrictions.

The Moore Equity in Mental Health 5K takes place in D.C. on Saturday, leading to road closures and parking restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that from 4 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 11, these streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

During that same time, these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from around 7:30 a.m. to noon:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW

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