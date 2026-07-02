Great American State Fair a week later: small crowds, high temps and baptisms

Crowds on the National Mall are lighter than expected, but visitors who have made the trip are finding some advantages.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. One week into the Great American State Fair: high temps, small crowds

It’s been a week since the Great American State Fair opened its gates. The Freedom 250 event marking America’s 250th birthday is drawing interest, but not the turnout organizers hoped for.

Crowds on the National Mall are lighter than expected, but visitors who have made the trip are finding some advantages.

Lines are short across much of the fair, from security to food stands to the state and territory pavilions. Even the Ferris wheel, one of the fair’s busiest attractions, moved quickly for riders on Wednesday, with waits well under 10 minutes.

Extreme heat may be keeping some people away, but organizers are handing out free water at locations across the fair, and the air-conditioned pavilions have become a popular way to stay cool.

One of those pavilions belongs to Guam.

“We’re very proud to be exhibiting as the territory, the beautiful island of Guam,” Nicole Lopez with the Guam Visitors Bureau, said.

“Happy to share a bit of our island culture with everyone who visits the fair, and we have cultural performances four times a day, every day.”

Alongside the lighter crowds, there is a strong religious presence on the Mall, with worship music, prayer gatherings and speakers taking part throughout the week.

Carol Kaapu, of Honolulu, spoke to WTOP from the Ferris wheel, where she was taking in views of the Capitol and Washington Monument. She is attending the Intercession Intensive, a two‑week religious conference focused on praying for the city.

“Being in the city with people that are like family, and being with God, and doing what He asks has been really great,” Kappu said.

Also riding the Ferris wheel was Gaithersburg resident Kim Polk, who said she is afraid of heights — but still enjoyed the ride. She and the other women in her gondola told WTOP they planned to stop by David’s Tent afterward.

David’s Tent, which is located by the fair’s rodeo, is a 24/7 musical prayer ministry. When this reporter walked past the tent, the same women waved so the soaking‑wet Polk could share her experience.

Polk said she “just got baptized again” at the worship site, which features gospel singing, prayer services, and a baptism pool.

She said people were being baptized “for healing and just to get more of the Holy Spirit and just want more of Jesus.” Polk said some of her friends planned to visit the tent for healing and prayer.

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