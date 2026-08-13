DC unveils new Purple Heart license plate for combat-wounded veterans

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles has released a new Purple Heart specialty license plate, available to District residents who have received the Purple Heart medal.

Combat-wounded veterans in D.C. now have a new way to display their service and sacrifice.

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles has released a new Purple Heart specialty license plate.

It is available to District residents who have received the Purple Heart medal, as well as eligible surviving spouses.

The new tag carries no annual fee. Applicants are required to pay a one-time $10 application fee, with the proceeds supporting the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs Fund, which provides services for D.C. veterans.

The specialty plate was created under the D.C. Purple Heart License Plate Amendment Act of 2025, legislation that became law on May 21. District officials said the tag was designed to honor Purple Heart recipients wounded or killed in combat while recognizing their service to the nation.

At an unveiling ceremony, D.C. DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said his agency made the license plate a priority when the legislation became law in May of this year.

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