Group opposed to adding Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center vows to keep up the pressure

Opponents, including some members of Congress and other groups against having Trump's name on the building are determining their next move.

The Kennedy Center, the facade of which remains covered with a tarp, is seen in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2026. A US federal judge asked on June 24 for an explanation for why a tarpaulin continues to cover the facade of the Kennedy Center where President Donald Trump's name was recently removed. District Judge Christopher Cooper gave the board of trustees of the performing arts venue until the end of July to explain "the purpose for and status of the tarp and scaffolding that Defendants have erected on the front portico of the Center." (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/ALEX WROBLEWSKI) The Kennedy Center, the facade of which remains covered with a tarp, is seen in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2026. A US federal judge asked on June 24 for an explanation for why a tarpaulin continues to cover the facade of the Kennedy Center where President Donald Trump's name was recently removed. District Judge Christopher Cooper gave the board of trustees of the performing arts venue until the end of July to explain "the purpose for and status of the tarp and scaffolding that Defendants have erected on the front portico of the Center." (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)(AFP via Getty Images/ALEX WROBLEWSKI) The group Hands Off the Arts has been involved in keeping President Donald Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts ever since the Trump-aligned board of trustees voted last year to add Trump’s name above that of John F. Kennedy.

Trustees also voted to close the facility for two years to carry out renovations, a plan that was initially blocked by a federal judge.

Trump’s name was ultimately added to the building before the same federal judge ordered the Trump name off the building, saying only Congress has authority over naming federal properties.

On Thursday, the board of trustees voted to add Trump’s name back to the building, this time in the form of an inscription that would read: “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump,” according to multiple news organizations.

Opponents, including some members of Congress and other groups against having Trump’s name on the building are determining their next move.

“Outside of it being illegal, it’s just gross and wrong,” said Chris Raleigh, an organizer with the D.C.-area activist group Hands Off the Arts. “How many more things are they going to do to be disrespectful to John F. Kennedy and his memory?”

Raleigh said his organization intends to continue to put public pressure on elected officials and Kennedy Center leaders to end the matter once and for all.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with the performing arts; this has nothing to do with the patrons or the audiences or the workers, honestly,” Raleigh said. “As D.C. residents, it’s our home theater, and we’re going to fight for it.”

Raleigh is hopeful continued public pressure will work.

“We stopped it last time,” he said. “And, arguably, they’re on way shakier ground this time.”

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