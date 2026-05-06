Florida man faces charges after ending multiday protest atop DC’s Frederick Douglass bridge

With the assistance of D.C. Fire and EMS, Guido Reichstadter, 45, left his perch at the top of the bridge just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after climbing the the bridge barefoot on Friday.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Man comes down from DC’s Frederick Douglass bridge

The Florida man who scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southwest D.C. last week has been charged after ending his protest atop the bridge as it entered a sixth day, police tell WTOP.

With the assistance of D.C. Fire and EMS, Guido Reichstadter, 45, left his perch at the top of the bridge just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after climbing the bridge barefoot on Friday.

He’s been charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding; unlawful entry and failure to obey an officer, according to D.C. police.

Video from the scene shows Reichstadter packed up his belongings, trekked down part of the bridge and then got into the basket of a fire truck, hoisted up to meet him partway.

After he stepped down into that basket, it appears first responders seemingly restrained Reichstadter by his hands.

A spokesman for the fire department told WTOP that Reichstadter was brought to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but he isn’t believed to be injured.

Reichstadter scaled one of the bridge’s arches Friday as police and bystanders watched. He unfurled a long black banner and said in posts on social media he was protesting artificial intelligence and the wars in Iran and Palestine.

D.C. police previously confirmed to WTOP that the Florida man had previously climbed the same bridge after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

In a post on social media Tuesday, Reichstadter said he had run out of water on Sunday and would be coming down from the bridge.

“I hope that this action has offered something to motivate and inspire you, and that it can serve as fuel for greater commitment and action in the cause of peace and in the fight for our future,” he wrote.

The bridge was briefly closed in both directions as first responders worked to get Reichstadter down Wednesday morning. WTOP’s Traffic Center reported that all lanes were closed at around 9:10 a.m., and the bridge reopened around 30 minutes later.

His ascent had a significant impact on the Friday afternoon rush hour; authorities had shutdown the bridge in both directions for several hours.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a high‑angle technical rescue team has been working with police since Friday afternoon.

Reichstadter told WTOP’s Alan Etter that he had considered coming down on Monday but was able to find the “stamina to stay up here a bit longer” and a method to charge his phone.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

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