Headliners for Capital Pride parade and festival announced

There will be musical performances from Maren Morris, Leikeli47, Lisa Lisa, Harrison, Myki Meeks and Tracy Young. They will perform at Capitol Stage, at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The Capital Pride parade and festival is coming up in June, and performers for the free concert and festival have been announced.

The annual LGBTQ+ celebration is expected to attract thousands of attendees to the nation’s capital.

There will be musical performances from Maren Morris, Leikeli47, Lisa Lisa, Harrison, Myki Meeks and Tracy Young. They will perform at Capitol Stage, at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

“The Capital Pride Concert is returning for a great way to cap off your celebration weekend,” the Capital Pride Alliance said in a news release. “You will also experience entertainment on three stages, from international headliners to our best local and regional LGBTQ+ talent.”

Due to America’s 250th birthday celebrations, the festival will take place from June 12 to 21 and the concert and festival on June 20 and 21.

The concert and festival are free for anyone and tickets are available for purchase for the VIP concert experience.

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