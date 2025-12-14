Capital Pride pushes back 2026 festival date in response to prep for the US’s 250th birthday

The 2026 Capital Pride Parade and Festival has been pushed back because its initial dates conflict with America's 250th birthday celebrations.

The festival will now be held from June 12 to 21. With the parade scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and the festival and concert on Sunday, June 21.

“For over a decade, Capital Pride has taken place during the second weekend in June, but in 2026, we are shifting our dates in response to the city’s capacity due to major events and preparations for the 250th anniversary of the United States,” festival organizers said in a news release.

In early June 2025, the three-week festival coincided with WorldPride and brought millions of people to the nation’s capital.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we’re transforming the legacy of WorldPride into a rallying cry, demanding visibility, defending our rights, and organizing for the safety and freedom of our community,” said Ryan Bos, CEO and President of the Capital Pride Alliance, in the announcement.

The “Pride Reveal” will be scheduled at the end of February, where the theme for the festival and parade will be announced.

Registration has opened for organizations, artisans and businesses to apply to participate. Food vendor applications will open in January.

“Our Pride events thrive because of the passion and support of the community,” said Anna

Jinkerson, CPA Board Chair, in the release.

