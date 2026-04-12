‘Teen takeover’ ends with 4 arrests by Metro Transit Police

The latest incident broke out Saturday, while D.C. was operating under its latest round of youth curfews, implemented earlier this year to discourage large gatherings of young people.

Four people were arrested by Metro Transit Police late Saturday as officials responded to several incidents involving large crowds of teens at the Navy Yard area.

A WMATA spokesperson told WTOP that Metro Transit Police made four arrests at the Waterfront Metro Station, detailing three people were taken into custody for disorderly affray. The fourth individual was arrested for disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and unlawful entry.

The ages of the individuals, described as minors, were not provided.

It’s also unclear whether the arrestees were released to their parent and/or guardian.

The arrests stem from what is being referred to as “teen takeovers” that have been happening across the District. The incidents typically involve large gatherings of young people, and have a history of underage drinking and rowdy behavior.

The latest incident broke out Saturday while the city was operating under its latest round of youth curfews, which were implemented earlier this year in an effort to discourage “takeovers.”

Emergency legislation that allowed the District to issue a citywide curfew — and grant the opportunity to tack on additional curfews — is set to expire Wednesday. The latest youth curfew zone in effect through the weekend for the Navy Yard area runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Saturday arrests, however, aren’t the first to see teens taken into custody during a curfew this month.

On April 4, eight teens were arrested just outside the Navy Yard curfew zone as the city was hosting a “Teen Spring Jam” at the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center. Their ages ranged from 12 to 17 years old.

The arrests came after multiple fights broke out near a “Teen Spring Jam” that was being hosted by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation that weekend at the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center.

A second “Teen Spring Jam” is in session this weekend, April 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Randall Recreation Center.

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