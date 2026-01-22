5 injured in shooting after fight on Metrobus in Northwest DC

Police said five people were shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday.

Five people were shot after a fight broke out on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of D.C. on Thursday.

Interim Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll said at a news conference on Thursday night that during a dispute on a Metrobus around 5:40 p.m., the bus stopped at the 16th Street and Military Road stop. When the bus stopped, Carroll said, the argument among passengers spilled out onto the sidewalk, and that’s when gunshots rang out.

Five people, two juveniles and three adults, were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Carroll said they are looking for one suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

“This is not the way we resolve disputes. If there’s any sort of conflict, obviously we work things out. We don’t pull out gunfire, and that’s the issue we have — too many illegal firearms here in the community,” Carroll said.

The roads in the area of the investigation are closed in both directions and motorists are warned to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact their Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099.

