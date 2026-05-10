DC teen dies after Tenleytown shooting

The principal at Brady Flowers's high school described him as a "cherished member of the Jackson‑Reed community" who will be "greatly missed."

A high school student shot in a Northwest D.C. alley last Thursday has died, police said.

D.C. police identified the victim as Brady Flowers Jr., 18, of Southwest D.C. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Saturday.

Officers said Flowers was shot around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an alley near the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown. Police said they found him behind an establishment after responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

Flowers attended nearby Jackson‑Reed High School, where he was a senior.

In a message sent to the school community, Principal Sah Brown described Flowers as a “cherished member of the Jackson‑Reed community” who will be “greatly missed.”

Brown said Flowers was a bright student who had expressed interest in serving his community after graduation through military service or law enforcement. Flowers was involved in football, and Brown said he was known for building strong relationships with classmates and staff.

Brown also said the D.C. Public Schools Crisis Response Team would be at Jackson‑Reed at 11 a.m. Monday. The team includes mental health professionals trained to help students, staff and families cope with loss. He said the school’s own wellness team would also be available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727‑9099 or text a tip to 50411. Police said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

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