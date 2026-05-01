The grand reopening of Ben’s Chili Bowl transformed U Street NW into a block party on Friday.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Ben's Chili Bowl is back in business after renovations

After nearly 10 months, the home of the half-smoke has once again opened its doors.

The grand reopening of Ben’s Chili Bowl transformed U Street NW into a block party Friday. There was go-go music, people dancing, and a famous person everywhere you looked.

Film director Spike Lee told the crowd he flew in from Atlanta to be in the District. Doug Williams, who won the MVP while leading the Burgundy and Gold to a Super Bowl win in 1988, was on stage with the founding family. Maryland’s first lady, Dawn Moore, introduced the eatery’s matriarch, Virginia Ali, to the stage.

Not far from Lee sat Sharon Pratt, D.C.’s first female mayor, and on the other side of the stage was former first lady of D.C., Cora Masters Barry.

Sage Ali, son of the Ben’s Chili Bowl founders, took note of the heavy hitters in the front row during his speech.

“I am emotional right now,” Sage said. “I’m looking at Spike Lee. I’m looking at Donnie Simpson, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, my mom, Mayor Muriel Bowser. I’m honored.”

Sage’s wife, Vida, told WTOP she knew their schedules were “very busy.”

“For them to take the time to come here and celebrate with us means everything to the family,” Vida said. “It’s just been a truly, truly blessed day.”

Bowser, who was smiling as she walked onto the stage, let everyone know that it was a special day.

“It is my honor today — to my friend, my neighbor, my teacher, our inspiration — to acknowledge May 1, 2026, as Ben’s Chili Bowl Day in the best city in the world,” she declared.

Bowser pointed out that at 92 years old, Virginia could still “tell you stories.”

And Virginia did just that.

After she had her first meal in the new Ben’s Chili Bowl, she spoke of the days when artists like Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Duke Ellington were regulars.

“During the days of segregation, that was just normal,” Virginia said. “All those celebrities that were performing in the city, they were here after their show.”

Sage pointed out that sometimes the artists were not permitted to eat at the places they performed, so they would come to Ben’s Chili Bowl instead.

Virginia said the restaurant would stay open until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. during the early days.

The new Chili Bowl

It’s hard not to smile when you watch the video of Virginia walking inside the restaurant for the first time since it closed its doors last July.

“I have been here 67 and a half years,” Virginia said. “When I walked in here, I saw my Chili Bowl. It was just fresher and cleaner and new. I’m very happy.”

Virginia had made it clear to her three sons and daughters-in-law, who all help run the business, that she wanted them to fix some of the issues a 117-year-old building naturally develops, without changing the restaurant’s character.

“We have an HVAC that works; we have grills that work,” Vida said.

The drop ceiling is gone, and now, the original tin tiles from 1910 are shining white, as are the half-moon windows above the grill that now let the sunlight in.

“I think she loves that we accomplish what we wanted to accomplish in keeping it old while bringing it up to code,” Vida said.

As Virginia sat in the back, eating a piece of red velvet cake in the shape of the restaurant she and her husband poured their hearts into, she looked pleased being back in her Chili Bowl.

Almost as happy were the people lining up down the street, waiting to get their hands on a half-smoke.

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