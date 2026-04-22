The iconic D.C. landmark — home to half-smokes and chili cheese fries — is asking District residents for their input on updating its mural.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Ben’s Chili Bowl wants DC’s help on new mural

Ben’s Chili Bowl — the iconic D.C. landmark home to half-smokes and chili cheese fries — is asking District residents for their input on updating its mural.

The local chain’s original restaurant at 1213 U St. has been closed for repairs since July of last year. To celebrate its reopening on May 1, the restaurant is redoing its iconic mural featuring famous African American figures, including former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Harriet Tubman, Prince and Muhammad Ali.

The mural was last repainted in 2017 by local artist Aniekan Udofia, who removed the face of comedian Bill Cosby and added many more.

Submissions are being accepted through May 10 on the restaurant chain’s website.

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