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White House Easter Egg Roll brings traffic closures to DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 5, 2026, 12:22 PM

The White House Easter Egg Roll will bring children, families and festivities for the holiday to Downtown D.C. It will also bring some traffic closures on Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump said the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll will take on a patriotic theme this year for America’s 250th birthday.

There will also be a sensory-friendly egg hunt for children in addition to the traditional roll.

For the event, there will be parking and street closures on Monday throughout the day.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • 15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local vehicle traffic only, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to H Street, NW
  • C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW
  • Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (hotel traffic only)
  • 15th Street from F Street to H Street, NW
  • F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW
  • G Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW
  • New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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