Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC fire leaves 1…

DC fire leaves 1 person injured, 2 displaced

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 29, 2026, 1:14 PM

Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
D.C. Fire and Rescue battle flames in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue
(1/4)
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.
Fire breaks out in northeast D.C.

A fire that broke out late Saturday in Northeast D.C. left one person injured and two displaced.

D.C. Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the first floor of a home in the 200 block of Webster Street NE.

When units arrived, they found the fire was isolated to the first floor of a two-story, semi-detached home.

One person was injured and was not transported to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Two people were displaced in the fire.

Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday, working to determine the cause.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up