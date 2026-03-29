DC fire leaves 1 person injured, 2 displaced

A fire in northeast D.C. Saturday night left one person injured and two displaced.

D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue) Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue D.C. Fire and Rescue battle flames in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue) Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue) Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue D.C. Fire and Rescue responds to a fire in Northeast on Saturday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue) Courtesy D.C. Fire and Rescue ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A fire that broke out late Saturday in Northeast D.C. left one person injured and two displaced.

D.C. Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the first floor of a home in the 200 block of Webster Street NE.

When units arrived, they found the fire was isolated to the first floor of a two-story, semi-detached home.

One person was injured and was not transported to the hospital, according to fire officials.

Two people were displaced in the fire.

Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday, working to determine the cause.

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