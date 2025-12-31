Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » WATCH LIVE: New Year's…

WATCH LIVE: New Year’s Eve fireworks and National Monument light show

WTOP Staff

December 31, 2025, 5:50 AM

It’s almost time to ring in 2026 — and D.C. is celebrating on the National Mall.

The fireworks will begin at midnight to celebrate the new year.

New Year's stories

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the Washington Monument will have a projection show and an illumination of a 250-foot birthday candle beginning on New Year’s Eve.

The illumination of the Washington Monument starts at 7 p.m. While the first projection show starts on New Year’s Eve, it will be lit up every night through Jan 5.

You can watch the show live on Wednesday night below when video is available:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up