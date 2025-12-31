WATCH LIVE: New Year’s Eve fireworks and National Monument light show

It's almost time to ring in 2026, and D.C. is celebrating on the National Mall. Watch the festivities live.

It’s almost time to ring in 2026 — and D.C. is celebrating on the National Mall.

The fireworks will begin at midnight to celebrate the new year.

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the Washington Monument will have a projection show and an illumination of a 250-foot birthday candle beginning on New Year’s Eve.

The illumination of the Washington Monument starts at 7 p.m. While the first projection show starts on New Year’s Eve, it will be lit up every night through Jan 5.

You can watch the show live on Wednesday night below when video is available:

