How to get a code for a free ride from Lyft on New Year’s Eve

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering a free ride home this New Year's Eve in partnership with the rideshare company Lyft.

Not only is a rideshare much cheaper than the devastating costs of drinking and driving, there’s a way to get your ride for free on New Year’s Eve if you end up overindulging.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is offering a free ride home in partnership with the rideshare company Lyft. The program’s president, Kurt Erickson, said taking advantage of the free ride is easy.

“All people have to do is download the Lyft app, if they have not already done that, to their phone. And then in the app’s payment section, simply download the code and put it in there,” Erickson said.

The code is good for $15. If your ride is more than that, you pay the balance.

Erickson said one code is already posted, and a second code will be posted at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The code is good between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

He said the free ride means there’s no reason not to be responsible and get a free ride home like thousands did last year.

“Last December, we had over 2,200 people do the right thing in the D.C. area and utilize this local and lifesaving program, rather than driving home impaired,” Erickson said.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program has been offering this sober ride program since 1991, and over 99,000 people have taken advantage of it. Erickson said there’s no doubt the program will eclipse 100,000 users by year’s end.

“Which means that 100,000 potential drunk drivers have been removed off our shared roadways,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.