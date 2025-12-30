Washington Monument to have projection show to commemorate America’s 250th birthday

To commemorate America's 250th birthday in 2026, the Washington Monument will have a projection show and an illumination of a 250-foot birthday candle.

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, the Washington Monument will have a projection show and an illumination of a 250-foot birthday candle beginning on New Year’s Eve.

It is part of a six-night event, from Dec. 31 through Jan. 5, that will illuminate the monument with projections of stories about how America was discovered, its independence and future.

It was set up by a national organization called Freedom 250, created by President Donald Trump.

“The illumination of the Washington Monument marks the beginning of a momentous year for our nation — 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, said in a news release. “We invite every American — and every friend of America — to join this historic celebration of the triumph of the American spirit.”

The projection event is free and open to the public at the National Mall. The Washington Monument illumination is one of the events nationwide that will celebrate the founding of America.

