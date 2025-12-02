DC Council votes unanimously to secure ‘streateries’ one day after new rules left businesses scrambling

New rules governing outdoor dining spaces, or "streateries," in D.C. went into effect on Monday, just a day before the city's council voted unanimously on emergency legislation to protect them.

The D.C. Council voted unanimously on Tuesday on an emergency measure proposed by Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen that will reduce the occupancy fee of streateries to $15 per square foot and will allow more flexibility on design. But is it too little too late?

On 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan, District Department of Transportation workers on Monday used drills to take apart the metal and wood framing of structures that have been a fixture of outdoor dining since the pandemic.

Streateries were largely credited with saving local restaurants during the pandemic. They allowed people to congregate in small groups outside and enjoy a meal while social distancing.

The new rules that went into effect Monday from DDOT, governing the structures and new fees associated with them, are what’s forcing some business owners to make hard decisions.

“We are not renewing our permit for that,” said Cody, who manages Andy’s Pizza in Adams Morgan. “They actually told us (Monday) that all our furniture had to be out.”

A business owner or manager would have had to pay a $260 permit fee and then pay $20 per square foot.

“I think the fee is a little much for probably most establishments. That’s not including the fee for a barricade. It’s an extra $200 per barricade that you need,” Cody said.

Allen, in a statement before Tuesday’s vote, said DDOT’s proposed rules “missed the mark” for the local businesses that depend on their outdoor streateries.

“The point here isn’t to squeeze as much money out of businesses as possible, but to find the right policy so restaurants can affordably invest in quality streateries, safely integrated into the neighborhoods around them,” Allen wrote.

Parking vs. dining

Some say eliminating the streateries would open up much needed parking. But Michael Askarinam, owner of Dupont Italian Kitchen, disagrees.

“It’s really been tough because there are delivery trucks that come in, and there is no place to park,” Askarinam said. “And lots of people, they cannot park on the street anymore. It doesn’t help us.”

The council’s measure will now go into effect immediately for 90 days.

DDOT has said that enforcement of the new regulations would not begin until next year, meaning some structures established now could be up until next year.

“We submitted our application on Nov. 18 and have heard nothing back,” said Georgia Katinas, general manager of Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse in Dupont Circle.

She said it’s been a confusing process to get to this point with the new regulations.

“We don’t have any outdoor space otherwise,” Katinas said.

She doesn’t believe giving up the parking spaces will result in more general parking in the neighborhood.

“On 17th Street, that space would otherwise be unused. It wouldn’t be parking; it wouldn’t be bike. It wouldn’t be driving lanes,” she said, referring to the restrictions on any other traffic except for deliveries.

“It is unused space. So, truly, the best use for the space is our streatery,” she said. “It brings joy to the street. It’s beautiful, and ours is one of the best in the city, I think.”

