‘Time to say goodbye’: Outdoor dining will soon look different in DC

The District is phasing out the streatery program it launched during the pandemic. While a permanent program is replacing it, new fees and permit costs are making it unaffordable for many restaurants.

There will soon be fewer outdoor dining options around the District.

D.C.’s Temporary Streatery Program, which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to support local businesses, will end on Nov. 30. It allowed restaurants to set up curbside dining during a time when people were barred from eating indoors in groups.

“The businesses couldn’t have survived the pandemic without it,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID. “It was a real lifeline.”

The District Department of Transportation has created a permanent Streatery Program with big changes. The space for the streatery used to be free, but businesses must now pay $20 per square foot. They will also have to pay for the barriers plus any permits and fees.

Barden said the additional costs are not feasible for businesses already struggling with rising food and labor costs.

“It’s kind of disappointing that the city doesn’t see this more as a revenue generator,” she said. “The sales taxes alone should more than compensate these fees that they’re trying to impose.”

Thirty-three businesses in Adams Morgan have temporary streateries, but Barden said only three restaurants plan to make them permanent.

Coffee shop Tryst on 18th Street NW will not keep their curbside dining. Assistant General Manager Zain Imdad told WTOP it’s been nice having the extra space for customers and staff, but estimates that making it permanent would cost $5,000 to $6,000 a month.

“I think the price is extremely high,” he said. “That’s not worth it for most of the businesses around here.”

Fortunately, he doesn’t anticipate the decision will hurt business. Most of their customers prefer sitting inside or grabbing their drinks to go.

“For the time that we had it, we took advantage of it and we enjoyed it,” he said. “But at this point, I think it’s time to say goodbye.”

