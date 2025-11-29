DC police issue 2 juvenile curfew zones to deter large gatherings of kids and teens

Both juvenile curfew zones in D.C. will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

D.C. police are adding more dates for two juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard and U Street that will be in effect to deter large gatherings of kids and teens.

The Navy Yard restrictions cover Interstate 695 to the Anacostia River and from 8th Street, SE, to South Capitol Street.

The U Street perimeter covers V Street to Vermont Avenue, NW, and from 9th Street at Florida Avenue to 15th and T Streets.

These two zones were in effect on Nov. 15 and 16 as well.

Both juvenile curfew zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently signed emergency legislation to reinstate the summer juvenile curfew at 11 p.m. for youth under 18 years old.

Under the order, those under 18 are “prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment” unless they are taking part in certain exempted activities, police said.

The youth curfew comes after a hectic Halloween night that brought hundreds of teens to Navy Yard.

