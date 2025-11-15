DC police add two curfew zones to prevent large youth gatherings

D.C. police are imposing two juvenile curfew zones this weekend in areas that have seen large youth gatherings.

WTOP's Jimmy Alexander reports that two juvenile curfew zones was set by D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said the additional curfew zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

They affect the Navy Yard area and the U Street corridor.

MPD announces the establishment of two Juvenile Curfew Zones, in effect in Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor. The zones are in effect tonight and tomorrow from 8-11pm.



The Navy Yard restrictions cover Interstate 695 to the Anacostia River and from 8th Street, SE, to South Capitol Street.

The U Street perimeter covers V Street to Vermont Avenue, NW, and from 9th Street at Florida Avenue to 15th and T Streets.

This comes just a week after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed emergency legislation to reinstate the summer juvenile curfew of 11 p.m. for youth under 18 years old.

Bowser’s emergency legislation gave Smith the option to make designated zones where the curfew begins earlier, with the earliest possible start time being 8 p.m. Within a juvenile curfew zone, minors are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place.

These zones are where large groups of juveniles are expected to gather in ways that could pose a public risk.

The citywide curfew is still in effect nightly for anyone under 18 from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Exceptions are made for kids who are in the company of a parent or guardian, coming from or going to a job, or running an errand for their parent or guardian.