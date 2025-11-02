Over a dozen stopped by DC police on 1st night of special curfew after Halloween melee

D.C. police announced a total of 18 curfew violators were stopped by officers on the first night of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s limited juvenile curfew, which went into effect Saturday.

The curfew was implemented in response to an incident Halloween night where D.C. police, as well as Metro and Capitol Police, worked alongside the National Guard to disperse a large group of teens that had congregated in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Five arrests were made, with charges ranging from possession of a knife to resisting arrest.

Special juvenile curfew zones have been established in Navy Yard, the U Street Corridor and along Union Station and the Banneker Recreation Center.

Anyone under 18 cannot be in the zones without an adult between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. A citywide youth curfew then goes into effect at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins WTOP to discuss the youth curfew in effect through Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Under the mayor’s order, those curfews are set to take effect every night through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. But, in recent weeks, Bowser has called on the D.C. Council to enact a permanent curfew.

On Saturday night, D.C. police said they stopped 14 juveniles who refused to leave one of the established curfew zones in the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest around 10:40 p.m.

Early Saturday, at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers found two juveniles in violation of the citywide curfew in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue SE. Two more were found in the area of 9th and U Street NW, just before 3 a.m.

Police said youths who were engaged by officers generally complied and dispersed the zones when asked.

