Howard homecoming brings (a lot of) DC road closures

Howard University’s homecoming means happiness, friendliness and … D.C. road closures.

Howard University’s Friday homecoming is set to shut down numerous streets across the District on Friday and Saturday. The closures and parking restrictions are expected to last from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Marine Corps Marathon will shutdown a host of streets from Arlington, Virginia, through D.C. See the full list of MCM road closures here.

Here’s a heckload of homecoming closures:

These streets are closed to vehicle traffic and marked emergency no parking for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia to 6th Street NW

Howard Place from Georgia to 6th Street NW

On Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking for the football game, parade and Yardfest:

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW

Bryant Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW

From Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Howard University Police Department for Yardfest:

On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the parade, Yardfest, and football game:

Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue NW

Barry Place from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue NW

8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW

5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive NW

5th Street from W Street to V Street NW

4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street NW

Police noted that hospital traffic will be allowed to enter at Georgia and Florida Avenue NW or

Georgia and V Street NW.

These streets may be intermittently closed on Saturday from noon to 11:59 p.m. to help with traffic flow and crowd management:

V Street from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to continue through)

Gresham Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to 9th Street NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to Florida Avenue NW

8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW

6th Street from U Street to Florida Avenue NW

5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW

4th Street from W Street to Florida Avenue NW

3rd Street from Elm Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW

2nd Street from Bryant Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW

Bryant Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

W Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

V Street from 5th Street to First Street NW

U Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

T Street from 2nd Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW

Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street NW

Bohrer Street from Florida Avenue to U Street, NW

Street from Bohrer Street to 3rd Street NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to 2nd Street NW

Police said local traffic and residents would still be able to get through if the roads are intermittently closed.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as

emergency no parking for the Off The Yard Tailgate at the Bullpen and Souled Out Dates at Nationals Park:

Half Street and M Street to N Street SE

N Street from South Capitol to First Street SE

On Saturday from around 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets may be intermittently closed to assist with traffic mitigation or crowd management.

Half Street and M Street to N Street SE

N Street from South Capitol to First Street SE

