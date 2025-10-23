Howard homecoming brings (a lot of) DC road closures

Howard University’s homecoming means happiness, friendliness and … D.C. road closures.
Howard University’s Friday homecoming is set to shut down numerous streets across the District on Friday and Saturday. The closures and parking restrictions are expected to last from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Marine Corps Marathon will shutdown a host of streets from Arlington, Virginia, through D.C. See the full list of MCM road closures here.
Here’s a heckload of homecoming closures:
These streets are closed to vehicle traffic and marked emergency no parking for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia to 6th Street NW
- Howard Place from Georgia to 6th Street NW
On Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking for the football game, parade and Yardfest:
- Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
- Bryant Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
From Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 11:59 p.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Howard University Police Department for Yardfest:
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia to 6th Street, NW
- Howard Place from Georgia to 6th Street NW
On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the parade, Yardfest, and football game:
- Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue NW
- Barry Place from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue NW
- 8th Street between Barry Place and V Street NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
- Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street NW
- 5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive NW
- 5th Street from W Street to V Street NW
- 4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street NW
Police noted that hospital traffic will be allowed to enter at Georgia and Florida Avenue NW or
Georgia and V Street NW.
These streets may be intermittently closed on Saturday from noon to 11:59 p.m. to help with traffic flow and crowd management:
- V Street from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to continue through)
- Gresham Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to 9th Street NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 6th Street from U Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 4th Street from W Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 3rd Street from Elm Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW
- 2nd Street from Bryant Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW
- Bryant Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- W Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- V Street from 5th Street to First Street NW
- U Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- T Street from 2nd Street to Rhode Island Avenue NW
- Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street NW
- Bohrer Street from Florida Avenue to U Street, NW
- Street from Bohrer Street to 3rd Street NW
- T Street from Florida Avenue to 2nd Street NW
Police said local traffic and residents would still be able to get through if the roads are intermittently closed.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as
emergency no parking for the Off The Yard Tailgate at the Bullpen and Souled Out Dates at Nationals Park:
- Half Street and M Street to N Street SE
- N Street from South Capitol to First Street SE
On Saturday from around 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets may be intermittently closed to assist with traffic mitigation or crowd management.
- Half Street and M Street to N Street SE
- N Street from South Capitol to First Street SE
