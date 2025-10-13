Anti-Trump encampment returns to Union Station after permit reinstated

An anti-Trump encampment has returned to Columbus Circle outside Union Station after being removed two weeks ago when its permit was unexpectedly revoked.

The group, known as FLARE USA, which stands for “For Liberation and Resistance Everywhere,” had maintained a 24/7 presence at the site since May 1.

“We have a right to express ourselves legally and peacefully, and that is what we’re doing here,” said David Mytych, FLARE’s congressional outreach lead.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, U.S. Park Police cleared the encampment, citing safety concerns. In a letter obtained by WTOP, the Department of the Interior claimed the group posed a “clear and present danger to the good order” and alleged a Park Police officer had been assaulted. FLARE members dispute that, saying the incident involved individuals not affiliated with the group.

Michael, a coordinator with FLARE USA, was present during the removal.

“They kidnapped all of our stuff against our will, and it was illegally done,” Michael said.

After weeks of outreach and legal review, Mytych said FLARE USA was granted a new permit by the National Park Service. The group’s seized belongings — including what members estimate to be $20,000 worth of property — have now also been returned, he said.

“FLARE is back in business,” Mytych said. “The First Amendment right now, as of today, is still alive.”

The group said it plans to reestablish its footprint in the coming days and continue its peaceful demonstration.

“We are rebuilding very, very soon,” Michael said.

The permit, which the group showed to WTOP, allows for the encampment at Columbus Circle until Feb. 13, 2026.

The National Park Service has been contacted for comment.

