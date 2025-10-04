‘This galvanized us’: Demonstrators rally together after removal of anti-Trump encampment

An encampment protesting President Donald Trump outside of Union Station was removed early Friday morning. However, the group that spearheaded the site says it will continue to protest Trump while it fights the revoking of its permit.

An encampment protesting President Donald Trump outside of Union Station was removed Friday morning. However, the group that spearheaded the site says it will continue to protest Trump while it fights the revoking of its permit.

The encampment, put together by FLARE USA, had been up since May 19, organizer Randy Kindle told WTOP.

The organization’s mission states it fights the “rise of fascism in the United States” through the “nonviolent occupation” of Columbus Circle, with the goal leading to the “impeachment and removal” of Trump.

However, on Friday, Kindle received an early morning call from one of the organization’s members stating that they were being “decamped.” By the time he arrived, the organization’s possessions were removed, with members of the U.S. Park Police, National Park Service and U.S. Marshalls surrounding the area.

“They were standing around with lots of guns and taking our stuff from us and putting them in flatbed trucks and not telling us anything about why they were doing it,” Kindle said.

Members of FLARE at the encampment received a letter from the Department of the Interior, National Park Service and Park Police. Obtained by WTOP, the letter claimed the group’s permit was revoked because its demonstration “presents a clear and present danger to the good order” and violates multiple conditions.

One of the conditions said the group “personally assaulted” a U.S. Park Police officer.

Kindle denies the assault claim and said no formal notice was issued before the encampment’s removal. FLARE intends to appeal the permit revocation.

“There’s been no reports of violence here,” Kindle said. “We have not had one protester arrested at any of our events. No one has ever been arrested here. No one’s ever been arrested from our organization.”

In a statement, a Department of Interior spokesperson said the encampment “violated the terms of their permit. The permit was revoked, and the event was removed.” There was no reference to the letter in the statement.

FLARE members and other demonstration groups rallied together Friday afternoon to protest the decision at the scene of where the campsite once stood. Over 80 people arrived holding anti-Trump signs while playing music.

Demonstrators hold signs protesting President Donald Trump outside of D.C.’s Union Station on Oct. 3, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Three demonstrators hold signs and dress in costume during a protest outside of D.C.’s Union Station on Oct. 3, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Nadine Seiler wears a “Protect Free Speech” T-shirt outside of D.C.’s Union Station on Oct. 3, 2025. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Over 80 people gathered on Columbus Circle outside Union Station to demonstrate support for an encampment calling on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Nadine Seiler traveled from Waldorf, Maryland, to learn that her speaker and other belongings inside the encampment were taken with no information on how to retrieve them. She said the experience made her feel like her rights were being trampled on, and wished Americans would be fighting for their rights alongside groups like FLARE.

“We are right now like a frog in boiling water, we don’t realize that we are dying,” Seiler said. “Democracy is dying, and people don’t seem to be taking it seriously enough.”

Walker Cook had grown accustomed to seeing FLARE’s tent as he walked to work in the mornings. The decision to take it down attacks one’s free speech, he said, motivating him to join the protest alongside the other demonstrators.

“I’m here protesting for the right to protest for our freedom of speech, because if we don’t use it, we could lose it,” Cook said.

The removal of the encampment “galvanized” FLARE members to call for Trump’s impeachment more, especially once Congress returns to work following the shutdown, Kindle said.

He added that FLARE will continue coming back to Columbus Circle and demonstrating in a non-violent action, until being asked to leave in a legal fashion.

“It was unfortunate, but now we know that we’re getting under the skin, and that’s exactly what we want,” he said.

WTOP reached out to U.S. Park Police for comment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.