Homeless advocacy group is critical of federal clearing of homelessness encampments

Last week, federal law enforcement began clearing out homeless encampments throughout the nation’s capital. Now, one local organization that advocates for homeless people is saying this strategy has been seen in the past and will not help bring an end to people living on the streets of D.C.

“If clearing homeless encampments and making it a crime to be homeless worked, we would have solved homelessness, but it doesn’t work,” said Jesse Rabinowitz, with the D.C.-based National Homelessness Law Center.

The actions to clear the encampments came in the days following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the federal government would takeover D.C.’s police force. During a press conference last Monday, Trump said those experiencing homelessness will have to move out “immediately.”

“We’re going to help them as much as you can help, but they’ll not be allowed to turn our capital into a wasteland for the world to see,” Trump said in a press conference last week.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference last Tuesday that homelessness has “ravaged the city” and the federal government is just using laws which have been ignored “for far too long.”

Rabinowitz said he disagreed and believes this strategy instead delivers a setback for people trying to escape homelessness, as their personal belongings, among them bikes, clothes and identification cards, can be lost during clearings.

“All of these things make it harder for folks and people are displaced from their communities and pushed further into the margins, where it’s harder for their caseworkers to find them and help them get back on their feet,” he said.

He said his organization is pushing for the passage of the “Housing not Handcuffs Act of 2025,” which is aimed at ending the criminalization of homelessness.

The White House said those experiencing homeless would be given the option of going to a homeless shelter, receiving help to fight addiction or mental health services, but Rabinowitz believes with budget cuts seen on both the federal and local level, those services will not be readily available.

Rabinowitz said the clearing strategy doesn’t work.

“We know the solution to homelessness is getting folks housing and services, but again, Donald Trump’s budget proposals will make more people homeless,” he said. “Pushing people around, forcing people from one camp to another keeps people homeless longer, and is counterproductive.”

