‘Turning tragedy into purpose’: Longtime DC-area basketball coach holds networking clinic to honor son killed in 2023

It's been over two years since Blake Bozeman was fatally shot in D.C. And, only recently, has his father been able to have more than just a brief conversation about it.

“We miss Blake. We miss him every day,” admitted Todd Bozeman. “We still have our moments.”

But this Sunday, he’s hoping to have a more positive moment, as he works to honor his son’s legacy.

The Twenty2 Basketball Coaches Clinic and Networking Brunch will be held at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. It brings coaches from the NBA and college teams, as well as other professionals involved in the game, for one big networking brunch.

Whether you’re aspiring to get paid to coach someday, or aspire to help your kids have fun and learn in a recreational league, the hope is you’ll leave with something good out of it.

“This is for coaches at every level,” Bozeman said. “You could be a weekend coach. You could be a parent that’s thinking about coaching one of the teams for girls and boys, men and women.”

“They’re going to get a lot of basketball knowledge,” he added. “They’re going to, hopefully, take away some things that will allow them to either improve themselves, improve their players, improve their programs. And they’re going to see leadership that was grown and bred right here in the DMV.”

The Blake Bozeman Foundation stresses mental health and the threat of gun violence, but also financial literacy.

“It’s never too early, never too late, to think about financial literacy and putting yourself in position where you are protecting your family later on in life,” Bozeman said.

Bozeman coached his son Blake at Morgan State University, and said Blake started following in his footsteps by coaching at the high school level briefly. After stepping away, Blake was starting to make moves to get back into it again in the days before his murder.

“That was the last thing that he did outside … before the evening,” Bozeman said. “He was at a basketball practice, and when he came back, he talked about the joy that he got from being at that practice. And he said that I got a plan.”

“Little did we know that was, that was going to be the extent of the plan,” he added.

The clinic is at Bishop McNamara High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14. It will feature professional and college coaches and scouts, as well as lessons on video analytics.

“I’m just trying to expose as many people as possible to this part of the industry,” Bozeman said. “You can teach life lessons through basketball, which is what I did my entire career.”

Bozeman said he wants to continue honoring his late son and giving back to the community.

“The foundation is giving us a chance to try to do what we can with turning tragedy into purpose,” he said.

