1 dead, 3 others hurt in DC club shooting

A man is dead and three others were wounded following a Saturday night shooting at a club on H Street in D.C., police said.

According to authorities, officers responded just before midnight to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast.

There, they found three men and one woman who were shot.

All four were taken to hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS, where one of the men died.

D.C. police describe the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5’7″, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

He was last seen headed west on H Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.

