Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin releases new cereal to celebrate making NHL history

Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin is celebrating his historic, record-breaking season with a new cereal called "Ovi’s Great Crunch."
“It’s crunch time,” Ovechkin said. “The most important thing is my kids love it.”
The NHL’s all-time goals leader surprised grocery shoppers on Tuesday at a Giant Food store on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. Ovechkin handed out boxes of cereal, worked the checkout line and poured the milk at a cereal bar. He also joined a group of kids trying their first bowls of Ovi’s Great Crunch.
One boy said the cereal “tastes like winning.” Another person joked that he hopes the classic cornflakes make him better at hockey.
