Trump may move closer toward a DC takeover during Monday news conference

President Donald Trump has teased a news conference on Monday that, in his words, "will stop violent crime in Washington, DC."

It comes as the Trump administration continues a weeklong effort to bolster a federal law enforcement presence in the city.

Many extra federal police personnel have been deployed across the city in high traffic areas and places where tourists visit.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said D.C. has become one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

But federal and local government data dispute that.

Violent crime rates in the District dropped 35% from 2023 to 2024, marking the lowest rates recorded in more than 30 years, according to a January report by the Justice Department.

According to data released this month by D.C. police, violent crime rates have continued to fall this year, with violent crime down 26% year-over-year.

Police said homicide rates have dropped 12% on the year so far, sex abuse by 49%, assault with a dangerous weapon by 20% and robbery by 28%. Property crime rates have also fallen, including burglary (19%), theft from vehicles (4%) and other theft crimes (6%).

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from portraying the nation’s capital as among the most dangerous cities in the world.

“What a shame,” Trump said during a news conference last week. “The rate of muggings, killings an everything else,” he said. “We’re not going to let it, and that includes bringing in the national guard, maybe very quickly.”

“What the president was saying is we’re seeing far too much crime being committed by young people,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said last week, referring to several high profile incidents in which young people have gathered in groups and engaged in fights and other crimes. The District imposed curfews to address that issue.

Some have speculated that Trump will, during his Monday news conference, continue down the road toward a federal takeover of D.C., potentially announcing the federalization of D.C. police.

For her part, Mayor Muriel Bowser has not addressed the false claims that violent crime is out of control. She has been asked to speak on the matter by WTOP. Her staff has said she has no comment at this time.

