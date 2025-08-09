Trump administration slashes DC’s security funding by 44%

While President Donald Trump said crime in the District is "totally out of control," his administration said it will cut security funding for the D.C. area.

It was only days ago that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force’s Law Enforcement Working Group would patrol D.C. with members of different agencies including Metro police, U.S. Capitol Police, FBI and the DEA, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to cut $20 million from D.C.

The FEMA’s urban security fund cuts for D.C. drops the funding to $25.2 million from the Fiscal Year 2025 Homeland Security Grant Program.

The D.C. area is not the only area impacted by cuts around the country. New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Jersey City will all receive less funds from FEMA this year.

The reason for the cuts, according to The Department of Homeland Security, which FEMA is a part of, is to align with “current threat landscape, because they observed a shift from large-scale, coordinated attacks like 9/11 to simpler, small-scale assaults, heightening the vulnerability of soft targets and crowded spaces in urban areas.”

Out of all the cities and areas that received money from FEMA’s urban security fund last fiscal year, D.C. received the largest cut at 44%.

