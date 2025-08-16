‘The city has really went to hell’: Some DC residents want police help, but are concerned about tactics

Shoppers at Hechinger Mall in Northeast D.C. share their thoughts on the extra police and National Guard in the District with WTOP.

Shortly after President Donald Trump announced the federal takeover of the D.C. police department, WTOP spoke with shoppers at Hechinger Mall in Northeast D.C. about their thoughts on the change coming to policing in the District.

“Something needed to be done” was said by nearly every person who agreed to be interviewed on the record and by those who just wanted to share their opinion over the next 90 minutes.

A lot of residents shared stories on how crime in D.C. has affected their lives, from their son’s murder during a carjacking to a group of teenagers slitting the throat of a friend. The manger of 24/7 Best Tobacco & Wireless, which is in the Hechinger Mall, said between 30 and 40 teenagers trashed the store last week and he no longer feels safe working there.

While Tanganyika Hawkins didn’t like the timing of the police taker, saying that it was only because the ex-Department of Government Efficiency employee was beaten during an attempted carjacking, the mother who grieves the loss of her son said something should have been done about crime a lot time ago.

Since Monday, those living in D.C. have seen the impact of the federal takeover, from members of the National Guard patrolling streets to the sweeps of homeless encampments, to Attorney General Pam Bondi naming a federal official as the new emergency head of the department, essentially attempting to place the police force under the full control of the federal government.

While the administration reversed its course on that order, Attorney General Bondi on Friday directed the District’s police to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement regardless of any city law.

Now, five days later, how do those at that same shopping center on Benning Road feel?

“I think that we need it. The city has really went to hell,” D.C. resident Angela said.

The 48-year-old mother, who has lived her whole life in the city, said she hopes those patrolling the District have a crisis unit to help those dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

“To make sure that the people are getting the help that they need and not just being arrested or beat or abused by the police,” Angela said. “A lot of homeless people that want help, but when they see the police.”

While Angela does like seeing the extra police on the streets, she does not feel the same way about the National Guard.

“That’s really scary to see them in our community. Are they trying to traumatize our people or what?” Angela said.

Another person who does not believe the National Guard will help with crime in D.C. is Rick.

The Detroit native, who has lived in D.C. for over 30 years and served in Vietnam, said police presence is always good, but not the National Guard.

“I was in the military for 10 years, this is not their job,” said Rick.

While Rick said he respects those that serve in the National Guard, he pointed out that they are not trained to be police, especially in a city like D.C.

One thing Rick said he doesn’t understand is the timing of the federal takeover.

“Crime in the city has gone down,” said Rick. “So why would you need them now?”

While people were arriving at the shopping center, a 20-year-old nursing assistant named Tessa, who was still dressed in her scrubs, spoke of the federal takeover in blunt terms.

“I don’t agree with that,” Tessa said. “I think that is actually the last thing that should have been done.”

The lifelong Washingtonian admitted she understood why some people thought this may be a solution to the crime problem that had affected them or their loved ones.

“Definitely something should be done. I just don’t think it’s this. I don’t think this is the answer,” Tessa said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

