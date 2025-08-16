‘It makes a lot of people nervous’: Anacostia residents react to federal police, National Guard on DC streets

While some residents and business owners in D.C.'s Anacostia neighborhood feel safer with the added law enforcement presence, others report feeling intimidated and harassed.

Residents in some of the areas of D.C. with the highest amount of crime are saying they do see the extra patrols by federal police and the National Guard as a deterrent. But the reaction has been mixed.

On one hand, some appreciate having the extra resources to fight crime; but on the other, some are intimidated, and say the extra police presence makes them feel less safe.

“Over here, they pull up in like seven to 10 cars, and are pulling people over at random for no apparent reason at all, asking to search people’s cars,” said K.B. with D.C. Alliance on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. “People are coming home from work, going to work or just trying to enjoy their day, and they’re being harassed and accosted by the police.”

Others, like business owner Linda, told WTOP that they are in favor of the extra patrols.

“We’re accustomed to the National Park Police right here in Anacostia,” she said. “We’re accustomed to MPD. I feel fine, I feel safe.”

But not everyone shares that comfort. For some residents, the increased presence feels overwhelming or even threatening.

“I don’t know if it’s too much of them at one time coming out. I know they’re cleaning up the streets, though. I’ll give them that,” said Ward 8 resident Robert. “But the way that they have it set up, it makes a lot of people nervous.”

That nervousness turns into outright fear for some.

K.B. offered a starkly different perspective: “They’re not patrolling anything. It’s just organized terror,” they added. “It doesn’t feel like I’m in a safe space.”

