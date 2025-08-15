A look at police tactics following Trump’s ‘you spit, we hit’ warning

President Donald Trump has talked about officers using force in interactions with the public amid a federal takeover of D.C. police. Here's a look at police tactics.

A woman who spit on a U.S. attorney back in October during a videotaped interview pleaded guilty to assault charges this week.

The plea comes during President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the police in D.C.

In his announcement saying he was bringing in the National Guard and federal officers to fight what he declared as a “crime emergency” in the District, President Donald Trump talked about using force in police interactions.

“They start spitting in their face and I said, ‘You tell them, you spit and we hit,’ and they can hit real hard,” Trump said.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum based in D.C. told WTOP it all comes down to the training of officers.

“Police are well trained, and they’re held to a higher standard, and they know they’re accountable,” he said. “I mean, body-worn cameras make them, you know, accountable.”

Wexler said there’s a difference between what politicians say and the way police are taught to handle use of force in interactions with the public.

“Various leaders will make different statements, I think at the end of the day, police need to follow their policy in their department, follow their training,” he said.

He said policing has evolved over the last several years and that should be taken into account.

“Policing has changed significantly in terms of use of force, in terms of body-worn cameras, in terms of accountability,” he said. “And you know, the policing paid the price… For example, if you have someone, a police officer who acts inappropriately, uses unnecessary force and it’s videotaped, not only does that police department pay a price, but policing across the country pays a price.”

He said when it comes down to reasonable use of force, police should be strictly using their training and their department’s policy.

“At the end of the day, police need to follow their policy in their department, follow their training,” he said.

“It’s a really hard job being a cop in America today. I mean, you’re going to be subjected to, especially in the District, a lot of people yelling at you, demonstrations. But that doesn’t mean if someone you know pushes you, or someone should spit in your face, you can’t respond. You just need to respond in a reasonable way.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.