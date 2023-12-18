Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police identify man…

DC police identify man killed in Southeast shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 18, 2023, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Southeast D.C. man has been identified by police as the victim of a deadly Saturday night shooting.

Police said 28-year-old Kenneth Barksdale Jr. was shot in the 1200 block of 44th Street at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Barksdale with gunshot wounds. First responders took him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This homicide investigation would bring the District’s total number of homicides to over 260, according to the latest data from D.C. police. The shooting comes amid a reported surge in crime as there is less than 40% increase in homicides when compared to 2022 and the highest homicide rate in two decades.

The last time D.C. saw homicides eclipse 260 was in 2002.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, but are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call 202-727-9099 or text their anonymous tip to 50411.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up