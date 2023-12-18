DC police identify man killed in Southeast shooting

A Southeast, D.C. man has been identified by police as the victim of a deadly Saturday night shooting.

Police said 28-year-old Kenneth Barksdale Jr. was shot in the 1200 block of 44th Street at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Barksdale with gunshot wounds. First responders took him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This homicide investigation would bring the District’s total number of homicides to over 260, according to the latest data from D.C. police. The shooting comes amid a reported surge in crime as there is less than 40% increase in homicides when compared to 2022 and the highest homicide rate in two decades.

The last time D.C. saw homicides eclipse 260 was in 2002.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, but are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call 202-727-9099 or text their anonymous tip to 50411.

Below is the area where the shooting happened: