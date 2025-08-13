‘It’s really a crisis’: DC task force recommends non-lawyers help assist people in civil cases

A D.C. task force is recommending nonlawyers get trained to step in and help people who may not be able to afford an attorney for their civil matters.

In a 102-page report, the District of Columbia Courts Civil Legal Regulatory Reform Task Force, which includes judges and members of the legal community, recommended that the court create a framework for a community justice worker program. Under that model, which has been used in other jurisdictions, non-lawyers working with a legal services group get trained to help people who otherwise can’t afford representation.

The city is collecting feedback on the idea until Oct. 31.

The proposal comes in response to the large number of people who show up to court alone. As of 2017, according to the report, 97% of plaintiffs in paternity and child support cases, and in small estate matters, represent themselves in D.C. Superior Court.

“The outcomes are just less likely to be fair if people aren’t well represented,” said Judge Roy McLeese, associate judge for the D.C. Court of Appeals. “There are points that could be made, facts that could be brought to people’s attention, that you as a judge don’t know, and that a layperson won’t know, but that someone who has an adequate skill and training would be able to bring to attention.”

There are already several legal service providers working to offer help at or below the poverty line.

But even in those instances, there aren’t enough lawyers willing to help in Superior Court, according to D.C. Superior Court Judge Darlene Soltys.

Whether it be divorce or custody cases or small claim or child support cases, Soltys said there are a “lot of people who are trying to go it alone.”

“When you go it alone without having any legal experience, you’re always at such a disadvantage,” Soltys said.

Under the recommendation, organizations already helping with the problem by offering low or no-cost legal aid would generate programs that offer people training. That training, McLeese said, would enable them to do things typically considered a practice of law but don’t require being a lawyer. He compared it to a nurse practitioner role in the medical field.

Participants would either be people who work for legal aid groups or volunteers who are willing to be trained and work for free.

While it’s true there are many lawyers in D.C., Soltys said many either work for the government or a law firm, and the city has “just too many people going into court in civil cases trying to represent themselves and getting frustrated and not being able to either obtain the relief that they need or being taken advantage of, or making it more difficult for judges to make decisions.”

The model has been used in states such as New Hampshire, Minnesota, Texas and Oregon, among others. The court would have to approve any program that gets put in place, and organizations that have experience providing legal assistance will be running it.

McLeese said non-lawyers helping would be doing so under the supervision of experienced lawyers.

Once the 90-day period for public feedback ends, the superior and appellate courts will decide on whether to move forward. The hope, Soltys said, is many legal service providers will make the program available, significantly increasing the number of people who can provide pro bono legal services.

“The whole idea of the legal system is that if both parties are represented by lawyers who can understand the law and make good arguments about what should happen, that a just result will come out,” McLeese said. “And if you don’t have a system that works like that, if you don’t have people who have some help with their legal problems, the law and its complexities can really be more an obstacle to getting fair results than a system that operates well to do that.”

