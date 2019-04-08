DC courts raise compensation for jurors

D.C. residents will be paid more for serving jury duty and get a larger travel allowance for getting there, the D.C. Superior Court announced on Monday morning.

Starting Monday, jurors will be paid $40 per day beginning on their second day of service or if they were put on a jury, up from $30. Jurors will also receive one additional dollar per day to compensate for transportation, with the daily travel subsidy rising from $4 to $5.

“We understand that sacrifices are involved,” D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin said in a news release. “We have worked hard over the past several years to reduce the frequency of service, to increase the convenience with online registration and deferral, and to only have those jurors actually needed for jury panels come to the courthouse with our night-before call-in system.”

Calling the previous compensation rate outdated, Morin said the new pay level is “a way of expressing our appreciation to those D.C. residents who come down to the courthouse to serve jury duty.”

D.C. courts had requested additional money for increasing juror compensation in the District’s annual request to Congress for fiscal 2019.

