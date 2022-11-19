‘Loved, chosen, adopted’: DC courts hold 36th annual adoption day

D.C. Family and Superior Courts held their 36th annual Adoption Day, where many children who found their forever homes with loving families ready to adopt them got to celebrate.

D.C. Family and Superior Courts held their 36th annual Adoption Day on Saturday, where many children found their forever homes with loving families ready to adopt them got to celebrate.

The theme of this year’s program was “loved, chosen, adopted.” This year, 174 children were adopted and were celebrated on Saturday. The program was presented virtually, as it has been for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime NBC4 news anchor, adoption advocate and creator of the “Wednesday’s Child” program, Barbara Harrison, is back for her 36th time as the host of the festivities.

“This video is so incredibly heartwarming and allows the families to share their stories even more than during our in-person Adoption Day ceremonies. I encourage everyone to watch this tremendously inspiring video. It’s upbeat and a welcome reminder of the joy of family as we enter the holiday season,” said D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring. “We thank Ms. Harrison for all she continues to do to help find children their forever homes.”

One family told a story about how they adopted a woman at the age of 61, saying, “It’s never too late to become part of a family.”

Loving families that adopt children, and even adults, help save them from abuse, neglect and the foster care system to help better the lives of these children.

There are still 75 children in the District ready to be adopted, nearly double the number of those waiting to be adopted this time last year and more than any other year dating back to 2018.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting a child, contact Doug Buchanan of the D.C. Courts at Douglas.Buchanan@DCCSystem.gov or 202-879-1705.