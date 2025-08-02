Emphasizing pool safety, DC hosts ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’

Over 200 kids signed up for what D.C. called “The World’s Largest Swim Lesson” on Friday, part of a movement that aims to help prevent childhood drowning.

The event, which took place at 30 pools across the District, included basic swimming lessons and conversations about what is and isn’t safe to do in and around the water. The city made the free program available to 6 to 12-year-olds.

At the Kenilworth Pool, about a dozen kids kicked their feet and blew bubbles as they eagerly listened to directions from the instructor.

“It was kind of fun, because I never knew how to swim,” Naomi said while floating on a pool noodle.

Thennie Freeman, director of D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said the city hasn’t reported a drowning in several years and “we want to keep it that way.”

“The main concern is water safety and having people understand and respect the water, because it looks beautiful, but it is not to be played with,” Freeman said.

Parent Summer Xavier said there are birthday parties and other events at which “there are trusted adults, but things happen. And so I just want to make sure that they feel safe, that they have the skills that they need so they can feel comfortable swimming.”

Cory Matthews, who said he was a lifeguard at the Anacostia pool as a teenager, said it’s “important for all of our kids to know how to swim, pool safety, what to do by the pool, bodies of water all through the city, all those places.”

